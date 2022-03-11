Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,444,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 321,340 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Black Hills by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Black Hills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.58.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

About Black Hills (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.