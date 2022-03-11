Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.63. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,340. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 501.04 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

