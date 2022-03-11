BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BB. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $57,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $37,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,111 shares of company stock valued at $167,397. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $30,547,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,762,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 94,887 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,182,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BB opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.