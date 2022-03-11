BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 506.5% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:BTA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.79. 75 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,212. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $15.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTA. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 321,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 95,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 62,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 43,610 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 55,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 26,343 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

