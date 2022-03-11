BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 506.5% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE:BTA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.79. 75 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,212. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $15.44.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.
