BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Downgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has $725.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $948.25.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK opened at $697.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $797.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $871.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.