Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $541.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00067364 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014892 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005416 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001040 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,511,513 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

