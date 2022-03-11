Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Director Buys $122,400.00 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OWL opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.