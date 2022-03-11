BMO Capital Markets Lowers Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$187.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$231.00 to C$236.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$228.73.

CTC.A stock traded down C$0.35 on Friday, reaching C$178.12. 183,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$10.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.69. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$168.80 and a one year high of C$213.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$182.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$183.40.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

