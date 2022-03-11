BMO Capital Markets Lowers Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$142.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PBH. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.38.

TSE:PBH traded down C$4.18 on Friday, hitting C$108.27. 105,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,356. The company has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$127.39. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$104.38 and a 52 week high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

