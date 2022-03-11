BMO Capital Markets Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$30.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an underpeform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.45.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$29.08 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.06 and a 52 week high of C$30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

