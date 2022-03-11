BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 132.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 768.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth $245,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $247.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

