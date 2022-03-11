BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.56 Million Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,568 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,361.00 and a beta of 1.72. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

OUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

