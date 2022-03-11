BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,525 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,054,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

NYSE DOC opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

