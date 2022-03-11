Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after buying an additional 673,361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after buying an additional 638,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.56. 202,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,465. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

