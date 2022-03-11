Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 255 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.18. 2,284,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,468. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.81. The firm has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.54 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

