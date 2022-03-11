Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $976,000 Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $71.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.46. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 86.55%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

