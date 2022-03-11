Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.89. 24,267,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,174,263. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

