Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 181 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,691. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $136.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

