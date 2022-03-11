Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 1,670 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,582,837,000 after acquiring an additional 988,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,553,614,000 after purchasing an additional 383,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,147,000 after acquiring an additional 506,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,819,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.90. 545,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,500,644. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

