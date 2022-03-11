Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.12. 14,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,902. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average is $120.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $92.74 and a one year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

