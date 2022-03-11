Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Given New SEK 390 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 340 to SEK 390 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOLIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.31.

Boliden AB (publ) stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

