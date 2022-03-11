Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $50,893.70 and $27,509.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002162 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00046044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.13 or 0.06628739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,372.67 or 1.00106645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042255 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

