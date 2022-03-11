Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 2,356,127 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,180,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $181.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 80.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BORR. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

About Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

