Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) versus American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Critical Contrast

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) and American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Boston Omaha and American Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 0 0 0 N/A American Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of American Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 90.8% of American Realty Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Realty Investors has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Omaha and American Realty Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $45.74 million 18.13 -$4.81 million $3.22 8.71 American Realty Investors $59.03 million 3.87 $9.03 million $0.66 21.45

American Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha. Boston Omaha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Omaha and American Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha 160.26% 18.11% 11.39% American Realty Investors 20.05% 8.90% 3.65%

Summary

Boston Omaha beats American Realty Investors on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Omaha (Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals. The company was founded on August 10, 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About American Realty Investors (Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc. engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

