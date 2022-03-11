Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$23.48.

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.75 million during the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

