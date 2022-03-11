BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.86) to GBX 500 ($6.55) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.58.

BP opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BP will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Siena Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,749,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in BP by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 94,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,099 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

