Brian Elton Buys 150,563 Shares of Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) Stock

Veris Limited (ASX:VRS – Get Rating) insider Brian Elton purchased 150,563 shares of Veris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,388.85 ($7,583.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Veris Limited provides surveying, professional and advisory, and geospatial services in Australia. The company's Veris Australia segment provides cadastral, civil and construction, and engineering surveying, as well as 3D spatial services, such as lidar, 3D laser scanning, ground penetrating radar, mobile laser scanning, and hydrographic surveys.

