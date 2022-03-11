Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $478.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.74. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $72,738.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,549,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,434,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 72,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

