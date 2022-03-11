Bright Health Group (BHG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG) recently:

3/4/2022 – Bright Health Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

3/4/2022 – Bright Health Group was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

3/3/2022 – Bright Health Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $2.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Bright Health Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $5.50 to $4.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Bright Health Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Bright Health Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $5.00 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Bright Health Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $6.00 to $3.00.

3/2/2022 – Bright Health Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/15/2022 – Bright Health Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

2/9/2022 – Bright Health Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

1/11/2022 – Bright Health Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

NYSE:BHG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. 180,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,292,683. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Get Bright Health Group Inc alerts:

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bright Health Group’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,986,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth $364,352,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,185,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,075,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,836,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.