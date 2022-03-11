Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Trimmed by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 103,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,746,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,529,441. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

