Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BNL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.35. 6,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,768. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.72.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.40.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,260,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,235 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 797,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 214,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 180,357 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 127,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

