Brokerages Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) to announce earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. CGI reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in CGI by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIB opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.71. CGI has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $93.93.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

