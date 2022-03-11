Brokerages Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) will report $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $1.15. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $7.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE FBHS opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $80.34 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 20.22%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,689,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,117,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

