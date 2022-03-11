Brokerages Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.51 billion and the highest is $5.54 billion. Intuit reported sales of $4.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $12.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.62.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $181,491,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intuit by 48.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 93.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 104.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $12.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,479. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.