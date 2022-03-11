Brokerages Anticipate Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) to report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.99. Kellogg posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:K traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 82,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,628. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

