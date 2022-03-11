Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Brokerages predict that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) will post $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.12. 25,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

