Brokerages Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) to announce $839.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $827.57 million and the highest is $850.35 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $759.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPCH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $456,120 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,955,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 20.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 69.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 64.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 40.3% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 296,919 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

