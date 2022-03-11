Brokerages Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Announce $2.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.22. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $3.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $11.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $13.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after acquiring an additional 668,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,692,000 after acquiring an additional 422,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,113,000 after acquiring an additional 285,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average of $189.61. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $133.07 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

