Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.10 Billion

Brokerages predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) will announce $24.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $24.72 billion. Target posted sales of $24.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $109.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.06 billion to $111.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $114.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.03 billion to $117.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.95. 236,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target has a 52 week low of $176.68 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

