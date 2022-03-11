Brokerages Anticipate Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.46). Unity Biotechnology also reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBX. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.23.

About Unity Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.