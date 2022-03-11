Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.38 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $26.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $26.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.57 billion to $30.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.62.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,065,810. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $112.14 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,926 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Applied Materials by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 94,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.