Brokerages Expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) to post sales of $130.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.22 million to $135.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $83.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $552.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $575.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $628.53 million, with estimates ranging from $621.48 million to $635.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 304,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

