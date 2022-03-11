Brokerages Expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to Announce $2.53 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.47 and the highest is $2.58. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $14.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.27 to $14.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.80 to $16.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

NYSE:CSL traded up $4.19 on Thursday, hitting $229.52. The stock had a trading volume of 346,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,073. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.18. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $152.44 and a 1 year high of $250.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 27.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

