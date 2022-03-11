Brokerages Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. eGain reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

EGAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in eGain by 462.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,818. The firm has a market cap of $369.11 million, a P/E ratio of 130.24 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

