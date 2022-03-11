Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) to report $20.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.10 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $90.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $98.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $152.00 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $349.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

ENTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after buying an additional 183,676 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,428,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,066,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after buying an additional 135,875 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $4.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.48. 185,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,130. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.04.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

