Brokerages Set Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target at $43.20

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,347,000 after acquiring an additional 412,225 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,954,000 after acquiring an additional 100,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,953,000 after acquiring an additional 426,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after acquiring an additional 65,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 707,747 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 271,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,379. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -264.75, a P/E/G ratio of 31.17 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

