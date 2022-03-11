Brokerages Set Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target at $43.20

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DCT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 271,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,379. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -264.75, a P/E/G ratio of 31.17 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.65. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
