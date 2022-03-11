Brokerages Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Target Price at $35.65

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Gentex by 61.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 6.3% in the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,794,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after buying an additional 105,725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gentex by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 744,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,543,000 after buying an additional 79,634 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Gentex by 111,224.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 45,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 30.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.60. 1,110,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,592. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

