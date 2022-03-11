Brokerages Set Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Price Target at $9.75

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

HMLP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.57. 71,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,936. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $152.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

