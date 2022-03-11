Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT at $81.38

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,413. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,247,000. Bradley Mark J. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 31,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

