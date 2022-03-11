Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT at $81.38

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,413. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Hologic by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hologic by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 676,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Hologic by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 56,616 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

